NAIROBI – It is a tight election race for the presidency in Kenya between William Ruto and Raila Odinga.

Time check 11:40 am, Ruto still leads the race with 51.51% (1,007,474 Votes) against Raila Odinga with 47.84% (942,653 Votes).

Other candidates George Wajackoyah and David Waihiga stand at 0.42% (8,231 Votes) and 0.21% (4,194 Votes) respectively.

According to Kenya election officials, there were 1,984,794 total votes cast.

Only 6,482 out of 46,229 polling stations reporting have been so far counted.

The winner of presidential elections needs 50% + 1 of the valid votes cast and at least 25% votes in more than 24 counties.

We shall keep you updated

