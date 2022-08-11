PALLISA– National Resitance Movement (NRM)’s Candidate Orone Derick has been declared winner of the Gogonyo constituency by-election.

The Gogonyo seat fell vacant after the Court of Appeal ruled that Orone was irregularly elected in 2021 following a petition by his rival Mr Taligola.

According to the Pallisa district Returning officer Daniel Othieno, Orone gannered 19,99 votes against National Unity Platform(NUP)’s Joseph Okoboi who scooped 519 votes.

““Accordingly as the returning officer of Pallisa electoral district and in accordance with section 58(1) of the Parliamentary Election Act,(as ammended) i hereby declare Orone Derrick who has obtained the largest number of votes, to be the elected candidate for Gogonyo County constituency,” she noted.

Election drama fell in when NUP’s Okoboi withdrew his candidature during President Museveni’s August 9 visit.

“For the good of the party I have decided to quit the race and support the NRM candidate. I have made the right decision,” Mr Taligola said amidst cheers from NRM supporters.

The Daily Monitor reported that Mr Okoboi told an NRM rally at Agurur Primary School that he wanted to rejoin the party.

“I have quit to get back to the mighty party,”Mr Okoboi said amidst applause from NRM supporters before he shook hands with Mr Museveni.

