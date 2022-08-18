KAMPALA – The voting of the local government by-elections across the country takes place on Thursday 18th August 2022.

According to the Electoral Commission, a total number of one hundred and one (101) candidates were successfully nominated to contest for fifty-one (51) elective positions which are vacant on various Local Government Councils in twenty-two (22) districts/cities across the country.

The categories of vacancies to be filled include Chairpersons at Sub County level and Councillors at the City/District; Municipality/City Division and Sub county/Town Council/Municipal Division level.

Polling will take place from 7:00am til 4:00pm at polling stations in the affected electoral areas and thereafter, counting and declaration of results shall be done.

The Local Government Council positions fell vacant due to resignation and/or death of elected leaders.

