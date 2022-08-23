KABALE – Kabale Diocese has announced the establishment of an institution of higher learning in the diocese.

In a notice letter by Rt. Rev. Callist Rubaramira, the Bishop of Kabale, the university will be operated under name “St. Ignatius University Kabale.”

“In a bid to strengthen education in the Diocese. I am pleased to officially inform you that the Diocese embarked on the process to establish and run a Private University in the Diocese,” he said.

According to him, on July 18, 2022, the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) granted to the diocese a Letter of Interim Authority to operate a Private University in Uganda.

“The Letter of Interim Authority from NCHE allows us officially to; mobilize funds, acquire requisite infrastructure and academic facilities and organize academic and administrative human resources and do any other things that may further the development of the proposed university to maturity.”

Bishop Rubaramira, says they are now in the process of organizing the above requirements in view of applying for a Provisional License.

“On submitting the application for a Provisional License, NCHE will set a team to come and inspect our Campus and if found ready, we shall be granted the provisional license to operate.”

He noted that the diocese is planning to organize a special BISHOP’S ANNUAL APPEAL FUND for this project.

He asked the public to actively collaborate with the “Steering Committee in place so that we can together expedite the process of realizing this noble project in our Diocese.”

Related