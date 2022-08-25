KAMPALA – Former Security Minister Gen. Elly Tumwine has passed on, reports say.

He was recently airlifted to Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.

Defence Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye noted that the General was in critical condition before being rushed to Nairobi.

Also, family sources, according to the State-owned New Vision confirmed that Gen. was battling cancer-related complications.

Military background

Joining the army in 1978 , Tumwine later joined then rebel leader Yoweri Museveni to the bush to form the National Resistance Army (NRA).

In 1984, he was named commander of the army, a post he held for three years until 1987, when he was succeeded by General Salim Saleh.

In September 2005, he was promoted to the rank of general in the UPDF and chairperson of the UPDF General Court Martial in Makindye where among the persons arraigned before him was opposition strongman, Dr.Kizza Besigye and charged with treason.

The case was later transferred to the civilian court.

During his career, Gen Tumwine also served as Minister of State for Defence in 1989, Director General of the External Security Organization (ESO) from 1994 until 1996, presidential adviser on security from 1996 until 1998, chairman of the High Command Appeals Committee from 1986 until 1999.

Tumwine has also previously represented the UPDF in the Parliament.

