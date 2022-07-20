KAMPALA — Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC) will on Friday July, 22th 2022 launch activities for its 120 years celebrations.

The Corporation, one of the oldest institutions in Uganda, was started by the colonial government in 1902 and lived through the decades serving the government as the official printer.

The launch will take place at Golf Course Hotel, Kampala starting at 8:00AM. The Minister for Presidency Hon. Milly Babalanda is the expected Chief Guest.

The Corporation prints and publishes all government laws and public legal notices in the weekly government newspaper, The Gazette.

The Corporation is also serving government ministries, departments and agencies and the president recently made a directive that all government institutions should offer at least 40% of their printing business to UPPC.

With state-of-the-art printing machines, the Corporation is also serving the private sector.

Mr. Kenneth Oluka, the Corporation’s acting Managing Director says the 120 years celebrations is a unique opportunity for UPPC to celebrate distinguished service to the country and showcase a unique history.

“We want to showcase our history by holding exhibitions through which we will show the evolution of printing in the country. We will show the equipment that we have used for printing over the past century. We invite the public to come to see and learn this history”

Oluka added; “this celebration is an important milestone in the history of our nation.’’

A number of activities have been lined up for the celebration. They include; publishing a souvenir Magazine, a walk, exhibitions, hosting industrial institutions of learning, visiting legal institutions of learning, special parliament motion, a dinner, among others.

