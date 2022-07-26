PARIS —Uganda’s Ambassador to France Mrs. Doreen Ruth Amule on Friday, July 22 2022, presented copies of her Credentials to French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris.

A statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that “the two expressed their desire and commitment to work together in strengthening the historical bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.”

Mrs. Amule congratulated Mr. Macron and the People of France upon his recent re-election as President of the France.

The statement further said: “She welcomed the good bi-lateral relations between Uganda and France including through investments in the oil and gas sector, and noted that the two countries could cooperate in agriculture and animal husbandry which were strong sectors in France, and in education focused on the French language.”

On his part, Mr. Macron thanked President Museveni for the good bilateral relationship between Uganda and France.

He reportedly made a commitment to deepen further France’s relationship with Uganda.

Macron welcomed Mrs. Amule and wished her an excellent stay in France.

