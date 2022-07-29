KAMPALA – On Thursday, the team from Uganda Breweries Corporate Relations; CR Director Juliana Kagwa and CR Manager Jackie Tahakanizibwa met with the Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom Charles Peter Mayiga at Bulange, Mengo ahead of the 29th Coronation Anniversary of the King, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

The team made a donation of Shs25 million towards the anniversary celebration and goodwill to wish the Kingdom very colourful celebrations that are scheduled for Sunday, July 31st, 2022.

“As you know, we have a relationship with Buganda Kingdom (trading as Majestic Brands) to produce and market Ngule Beer – Ogwaffe. We have also worked with the Kingdom on a number of projects – most recently, the Nnabagereka Development Foundation to extend our Water of Life programme where we partnered to establish a sanitation facility at the Kireka Home for the Mentally Handicapped.”

Speaking at the cheque handover ceremony, Mayiga said the Coronation Anniversary is not just the event that is going to be commemorated on Sunday but a celebration of what Buganda is as a Kingdom.

He said that coronation is about culture and heritage and that every time Buganda celebrates the Kabaka’s anniversary, they are celebrating who they are, as a people.

“No one can thrive in this world without recognizing their roots. Anyone that supports you in such a celebration is someone you should support as well. I welcome everyone that has come out today to support the coronation anniversary and pledge our commitment as the Buganda Kingdom to hold this show of support in high regard and to replicate it by supporting the work you do and the products you trade in,” The Katikkiro said.

Related