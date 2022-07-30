KAMPALA-The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa and the First Deputy Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu have deliberated on parliamentary practices of the two countries and made commitments for working relations.

The two made these commitments when the Ghanaian First Deputy Speaker paid a courtesy call on Tayebwa at Parliament, on Friday, 29 July 2021.

Tayebwa noted that Ghana’s democracy is very competitive, adding that the country has a good class of legislators.

He added that Uganda’s Parliamentary Rules of Procedure are flexible, a major factor that enabled the expediting of legislative business during the Covid period.

Osei-Owusu gave brief on the process of election of parliamentary leaders in Ghana, saying that it is the practice is for the political party with majority MPs to nominate the Speaker and First Deputy Speaker, whereas the minority nominate the Second Deputy Speaker.

He revealed that he is in Uganda to speak at the Religion and Enterprise Africa Summit 2022, which is the first of its kind in Africa.

“This summit intends to re-orient Christians and focus them on building new principles to facilitate business. I will speak about how Members of Parliament can facilitate people to people contact and connectivity in Africa,” said Osei-Owusu.

Rev. Canon Aaron Mwesigye, the Director for Religious Affairs in the Office of the President said the summit will also empower religious bodies especially Christian-based ones, to alleviate poverty and defeat corruption in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“This is something to develop a Christian model starting in Uganda, and it will go to Malawi next year. Other religions like Islam and Hinduism have successful business models and that’s what we want to achieve with this summit,” Rev. Mwesigye note