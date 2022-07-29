Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has called upon District Health Officials across the country to monitor and ensure effective distribution of medical equipment and medicines as a way of improving access to essential healthcare and improving overall well-being of the people through quality health care delivery.

‘’One of government’s primary focus is to put people first by improving their well-being, which is underscored by the Sustainable Development Goals (3) of ensuring good health and well-being of the populace. I want you to support this effort by ensuring that such services reach to the grassroots.’’

She remarks in her speech delivered by Soroti City West MP Jonathan Ebwalu while handing over health equipment estimated at over Shs.600M to Bukedea Health Centre IV in Bukedea district on July 29,2022.

Sustainable Development Goal three targets at reducing the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100,000 live births and ending preventable deaths of newborns and children under 5 years of age, with all countries aiming to reduce neonatal mortality to at least as low as 12 per 1,000 live births and under-5 mortality to at least as low as 25 per 1,000 live births by 2030among other targets.

The consignment of medical items included a brand new Ambulance, beds, medical oxygen, mama kits, surgical tools ,Mosquito nets among others.

Ms Among added that she made the donation to compliment Government’s relentless efforts to support the Country’s health delivery system aimed at taking care of the citizenry and save lives.

On his part, the District Health Officer of Bukedea, Mr Ikodet Stephen, who received the equipment expressed gratitude to the Speaker for the support and assured that the equipment would be used for the intended purpose to improve the health status of the citizenry.

Prior to the donation, the hospital had to refer patients to other health centers due to lack of this equipment and enough space to accommodate them.

