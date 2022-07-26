SHEEMA-The Territorial Police in Sheema has in custody, a money lender, identified as Kamugisha Joseph, a prominent farmer and businessman, in connection with the disappearance of Kemigisha Christabel, a two-year girl victim.

According to Uganda Police Spokesperson CP Fred Enanga, Kemigisha’s disappearance on July 18,2022 at Mutanoga cell, Kigarama sub-county in Sheema district, turned into murder after her body was recovered.

“The motivation of the disappearance and murder, appears to be for ritualistic sacrifice, after the prime suspect Justus Byamukama admitted to kidnapping the victim, from the grand father’s home, a one Kakooma John,” he said in a statement.

Enanga noted that Byamukama in conspiracy with Tumwesigye Clinton alias Musajja, cut the victims throat and collected blood and thereafter, and dumped the victim’s body in front of Constance’s home, a neighbor and resident of the same village.

“He further admitted that there was a rich man who sent them for the blood. After the arrest of Tumwesigye, it was established that he was in touch with Kamugisha on the night that the victim was kidnapped and murdered,” Enanga explained.

Exhibits of a hoe, blood-stained clothes, phone print-outs and the killer weapon were recovered.

“We commend the task team for their efforts.We shall continue to monitor the progress of the case, to seek justice for the victim,” he noted.

Enanga asked the public to be extra alert while protecting children.

“The victim was kidnapped from her grandfather’s home, without the knowledge of anyone and yet such threats against children are on the increase,” he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Christabel. The pain and fear she endured at the time of the brutal murder was unbearable for her age.”

Related