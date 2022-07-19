KAMPALA- Uganda Police Force Spokesperson CP Fred Enanga has cautioned the public to keep their lives private following the murder of James Kakooza James, a 54-year-old, LC3 councilor of Kamwokya Church Zone who was trailed on social media.

Kakooza was attacked by two assailants on a motor cycle, who hit him with a blunt object, during the morning jogging exercise along Centenary Park, towards Yusuf Lule Road and he died as a result of the blunt force attack on July, 16,2022.

According to Enanga, the victim left his home at around 5am, for routine morning road run.

He was however; trailed by two assailants on a motorcycle, up to Centenary Park, where he was attacked from at around 6:20am after he had posted about the run in a WhatsApp group.

“Just like the victim, many people publicize their daily routines and movements on social media platforms, which is dangerous, since it can make you a target for your enemies. Others do it out of excitement, fun and friendship and they reveal where they are travelling, having breakfast, lunch, dinner, parties, clubs, their families, their children and the schools they go to, after school activities etc. It is trending these days to take photos while posing at venues, with signs stating where you are, and post them on popular platforms like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp,” he explained in a statement.

He noted that the challenge with it, is that you do not know who is monitoring your life and can take advantage of that information to harm you and your family members.

“It is therefore, important to keep your life private especially, business persons, parents, public officials etc, to keep their information to a minimum,” he advised..

So far one suspect has been arrested, as efforts to trace for the other culprits involved in the targeted murder, are in place.

