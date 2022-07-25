KAMPALA – Police in Kampala have on Monday impounded motor vehicle UAY 219B after receiving information from residents in Usafi, Yesu Amala in Luzige zone that it was being loaded with Electrical materials believed to have been stolen from UETCL infrastructures.

Luke Owoyesigyire, Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy spokesperson said that upon response, the loaders and driver fled and abandoned the vehicle and store.

“The team upon inspection of the motor vehicle and store, established that the suspects cut high voltage wires stolen from Electrical infrastructures, put them inside sauce pans and disguised as scrap metal for sale.”

“These are normally sold to Metal fabricating factories to be processed into new products. It is very unfortunate that infrastructure which is meant to benefit all members of the public is stolen and destroyed for economic gains that benefit a few.”

Police is on the hunt for the suspects who are on the run especially the truck driver and the owner of the store only identified as Issa.

The vehicle is currently parked at Old Kampala Police station.

