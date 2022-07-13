KAMPALA —Traffic and Road Safety Spokesperson ASP Faridah Nampiima has in a police report revealed that a total of 328 accidents occurred during the period July 2,2022 and July 9,2022.

She noted that out of these 62 accidents were fatal, 180 were serious and 86 were minor.

“There were 355 accident victims during this period and out of these 89 people died and 266 sustained injuries,” she said.

According to Nampiima, a total of 1,825 accidents occurred during the month of June and out of these 321 accidents were fatal, 995 were serious and 509 were minor.

“There were 1,512 accident victims during this period and out of these 366 people died and 1,146 sustained injuries,” said

Nampiima.

She has reminded all drivers that its only competent drivers with valid driver’s licence that will be allowed on road.

” All drivers are reminded to drive on roads with a copy of a valid driving license to avoid inconveniences,” she noted.

“The testing of buses(DE) and trailer(CE) classes has already commenced at iov headquarters in Naguru. All vehicle owners are reminded to check the EPS status of their vehicles, renew their psv licenses and Third party insurance before they are put on road to avoid inconveniences. All drivers are reminded to drive within the prescribed speed limits so that they have full control of their vehicles in case of any eventuality.”

Road safety tips.

It’s a must to wear a seat belt this applies to passengers too (front or back seats). All drivers must not drink any alcohol during the period when they have to drive. Check that your vehicle is suitable for the load it is to carry. Don’t dump rubbish on the road. Every motor cycle rider must wear a crush helmet and this applies to the passenger too. Respect all road users. Traffic directorate reminds all road users to be vigilant while using the roads and we call upon all road users to change their attitude while using the road.

