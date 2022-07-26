KAMPALA – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is expected to address the nation on issues of National Importance on Wednesday 27th July 2022.

This was revealed by the Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Lindah Nabusaayi.

This comes shortly after his recent address on Wednesday, July 20 where Mr. President assured Ugandans that if anyone does harm to them, “the doer of the harm will pay.”

Museveni was reacting to the recent killings in Masaka, Wakiso.

“I can assure you that whoever kills Ugandans will be held accountable. The ADF has paid a very heavy price, and we continue to hunt for them,” said Museveni in a televised address.

Museveni was confident that the security forces are more capable now than at any other time to cub down the culprits.

On high commodity prices, Museveni said, “When the war in Ukraine started, it just worsened. The price of other products like wheat and fertilizer that were coming from Russia and Ukraine have also gone up.”

“When we see the price of fuel going up, the reason is because of the fear that petroleum is going to be phased out in some years to come.”

“Do you know that there’s a difference between high prices for commodities and shortage of commodities. So, which of these is better?” he asked.

According to him, what would be ideal is plenty and low prices, “but when you are in this situation, what do you do?”

