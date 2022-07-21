KAMPALA — Nile Breweries Limited has on Thursday, July 21 handed over 100 crates of beer towards Makerere University’s Alumni Homecoming Dinner, an activity under university’s much publicised centenary celebrations.

The Alumni Homecoming Dinner sechuled for Friday, July 22nd is organized by Makerere University in celebration of 100 years of its existence.

Mr. Davidson Waddada Regional Sales Manager, Nile Breweries Limited told reporters Makerere University’s legacy at 100 fuels NBL’s ambitions adding that: “We are building a business to last 100+ years this drives us as leaders in steering Uganda’s growth and development goals.”

He congratulated the Makerere and acknowledged its critical role in building NBL company and value chain through its alumni.

“Our purpose is; We dream big to create a future with more cheers. Today we join in celebrating Makerere@100 with token of 100 crates of our world class beers which are brewed by alumni that passed through the Ivory Tower,” he added.

Commenting on the donation, Ms. Caroline Kainomugisha, the PRO Makerere@100 secretariat who represented the Vice-Chancellor, Makerere University, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe lauded Nile Breweries Limited for its support of the Homecoming Dinner.

“The relationship between NBL and Makerere University is an old one. It would not be surprising to know that a big percentage of NBL employees are alum of Makerere University. We want to thank you the NBL for fulfilling their promise and joining hands with the University to make the celebration a success. As a University, we feel proud that we are we are producing world class graduates who are able to produce world class beer,” she said.

Makerere University’s celebrations of 100 years of service to Uganda, Africa, and the world commenced in October 2021 and will climax in October 2022. Opening its doors to 14 day students in 1922, Makerere University has grown to become one of the most prestigious Universities in Africa.

This celebration marks the end of a century of excellence, and offers a chance to look beyond, and see how to participate in Leveraging the 100 Years of Excellence in Building a Transformed Society.

