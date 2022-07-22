KAMPALA- The Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister appointee Nobert Mao has vowed to stay on as Democratic Republic President amidst calls by some party members of Parliament to step down.

He made the remarks on July 22, 2022 while addressing the media shortly after he had been approved by the Parliamentary Appointments Committee.

“I have heard voices calling for me to step aside. I think the reason is not the corporation agreement; the reason would have been if members said you will be too busy. I think that one I would listen to it because it would have been valid,” he told Journalists on Friday.

Mao however noted that the reason many are asking him to step aside is not because of the corporation agreement but rather they have not yet internalized its content.

“The venomous outbursts that I heard definitely show that many of our members have not yet internalized the implication of the corporation agreement. It is important that DP has a leadership which is committed to those issues,” he said.

He added that, “I signed it as the DP President and I will continue discharging a duty as the party president.”

According to Mao, his appointment is unusual since he is not a member of parliament.

“I have ended up here because we have a corporation agreement with the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and the details of our priorities are there. Our commitment is to establish a framework for a genuine national dialogue which is inclusive bringing together the building blocks of Uganda,” said Mao.

He further insisted that the constitution of DP and the corporation agreement are not mutually exclusive.

Beatrice Akello has also been approved as the State Minister for Economic Monitoring in the office of the President.

On Thursday, President Museveni, among others appointed the Chairman-General of the Democratic Party, Mao a day after the two signed an agreement to work together at the State House.

“By virtue of the authority conferred on the President by Articles 113(1) and 114 (1) of the 1995 constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby appoint persons below as Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State,” said Museveni on Twitter.

Related