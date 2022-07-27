Hon. Crispin Kaheru, Member of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has called on the global community to practice mutual respect, and uphold harmonious co-existence between communities with diverse social systems, ideologies, cultures, histories and development levels.

Mr. Kaheru made the remarks at the 2022 Beijing Forum on Human Rights that took place on 26 July 2022 in Beijing China.

Hon. Kaheru underscored the importance of a people-centered democracy defined in respective diversity. “At this point in time, I implore global thought leadership to ignite multiple de-centralized fora to allow for a realistic and organic restructuring of democracy and human rights infrastructures,” he noted.

The forum is a high-level annual platform for officials, experts and scholars from across the globe to share thoughts on human rights, democracy and development.

The theme of this year’s Forum is “Working together towards fairer, more equitable, reasonable and inclusive global human rights governance”.

