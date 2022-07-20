BULAMBULI – At least five people were left lifeless in a Tuesday fatal accident at Buyaga trading center in Bulambuli district.

Faridah Nampiima, Traffic and Road Safety Directorate spokesperson says the incident at about 1910hrs. She revealed that it involved a motor vehicle registration No. UAR 753K (FOTON Mixer) and UFL 438E, a Bajaj boxer that had five who all died on spot.

The deceased victims have been identified as Rogers Namawungo aged 30 years, Mutonyi Zita,47; Wasemwa WASEMWA Rose, 34; and two other yet-to-be-identified male juvenile and male adult.

“The bodies of the deceased were all conveyed to Muyembe Health Centre mortuary for postmortem examination,” Nampiima said in a statement, adding that the hunt for the driver of the vehicle is on and efforts to have him arrested are underway.

Police asked all road users to be vigilant while using the roads

“The Traffic Directorate continues to remind all road users to be vigilant while using the roads and further call upon all road users to change their attitude while using the road and be considerate of other road users.”

On the other hand, Police in Greater Bushenyi and Sheema district are actively investigating the gruesome murder of a female juvenile identified as Christabella Kemigisha aged two and a half years who was killed and her body dumped in front of their neighbours’ home.

The deceased was residing with her mother one Nuwarimpa Stella, a resident of Mutanoga cell, Kigarama parish, Kigarama sub-county in Sheema district.

Martial Tumusiime, police spokesperson in Greater Bushenyi says on July 18, 2022 at about 4 pm, the deceased went missing from the home of her grandfather, John Kakuru, where she was at the time of disappearance.

Her body was on Tuesday found dumped at the home of their neighbour identified only as Constance.

“A team of police officers of homicide detectives including SOCO and canine visited the scene. With the help of the Police sniffer dog, exhibits including a hoe, a log and clothes of the deceased were recovered in the house of Byamukama Justus, stained with blood.”

In efforts to gather evidence and investigation, Byamukama has been arrested, while the body of the deceased has been conveyed to Kabwohe health center IV for postmortem examination.

