KAMPALA — Bank of Africa Tanzania (BOA) has named renowned media executive, Conrad Nkutu as Non Executive Director.

Mr. Nkutu, a Ugandan management consultant and business leader was appointed as a Non-Executive Director at Bank of Africa Tanzania Limited in May 2022.

Nkutu is a renowned media and business executive with wide experience in newspaper publishing, TV and radio broadcasting and film production at the executive level in Uganda and Kenya.

He has extensive East African corporate management experience, having previously been Country Manager (Ugando) at The EastAfricon Newspaper/ Nation Media Group: Corporation Secretory, The New Vision Printing and Publishing Corporation (Uganda): Commercial Director, Standard Newspapers Group (Kenya): Managing Director, Daily Monitor/ Sunday Monitor newspaper (Uganda); Group Business Development Director, Nation Media Group and Managing Director, Nation Broadcasting Division (TV and radio broadcasting Division of Nation Media Group (Kenya).

He also served as Head of Corporate Affairs at Tullow Oil Uganda.

Conrad is a Director at Strategos Consult Ltd, o business growth, risk management and loss to profit turnaround consulting firm.

As Managing Director of Nation Media Group’s Broadcasting Division, he led NTV Uganda and NTV Kenya as well as Easy FM.

Prior to that, he was previously Managing Director of NMG’s Uganda subsidiary, Monitor Publications Ltd (Daily Monitor/ Sunday Monitor newspaper and 93.3 KFM).

Before MPL, he was the Commercial Director at the Standard Newspapers Group (Kenya), Corporation Secretary of Uganda’s New Vision newspaper and Country Manager (Uganda) of The East African newspaper.

While at MPL in Uganda, between March 2004 to June 2007, Nkutu is remembered for turning around and rebranding Monitor FM (to KFM) and The Monitor (to Daily Monitor).

In the 3 years at MPL, he nearly doubled sales turnover from the UGX11.3 billion he inherited to UGX21.1 billion.

He also turned around the loss making operation from a UGX323 million loss in 2004 to a net profit of UGX1.9 billion in 2007.

To date, he also serves as a Director at multiple Ugandan companies including Bank of Africa Uganda Ltd and five Ugandan hydropower companies (subsidiaries of Frontier Energy of Denmark): Greenews Energy Africo Ltd, Rwenzori Hydro Private Ltd, Nyamogasoni 2 HPP Ltd, Lubilia Kawembe Hydro Ltd and Elgon Hydro Siti Ltd.

