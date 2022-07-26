KAMPALA- Newly appointed Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao has said the Corporation agreement between the Democratic Party (DP) and National Resistance Movement (NRM) was largely misunderstood by the public.

He made the remarks on July 26,2022 while addressing the media at the DP weekly press conference at the party headquarters at City House in Kampala.

According to Mao, the media made the agreement controversial which he accepts saying, “History is made through controversy. The most controversial person in history is the Lord Jesus that I serve.”

“People perceive joining the government as joining the NRM. I want to assure Ugandans that I will take that misunderstanding with charity and kindness,” said Mao.

He noted that their duty is not to overreact when people misunderstand the cooperation rather to make them understand.

“That is why you see, I have not been as tough as I usually am. The Norbert Mao, you know, would not just sit by and listen as people are calling me names. You know me better. I would at least release a few missiles. It is my duty that when people are speaking out of limited information, I give them information,” he told journalists.

He added that,”This cooperation is a new trend for Uganda, but it is not a new trend in the world. Those splitting hairs about what will and won’t work, I welcome criticism.”

Mao further applauded the DP management committee for not leaking information regarding his talks with President Yoweri Museveni.

“I am very proud of the Democratic Party Management Committee. It has 11 members, and I chair the committee as the President. The organ meets every Wednesday. I want to assure you that I briefed the Management Committee, and I am proud of the committee that nothing leaked for one full year. I think DP leaders can manage government because they never leaked anything. I told them that I am in talks with Museveni and gave them the reasons,” said Mao.

According to the agreement, the DP now has an opportunity to participate in government on the issues of peace and presidential transition.

He has called upon DP leaders with good ideas to come up with recommendations sincethis is their time.

“Fortunately, we have a lot of alternative policies on issues of national dialogue, and presidential transition, among others,” he noted.

Related