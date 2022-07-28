KAMPALA – The Podcast Community of Uganda held the very first Podcast Masterclass in collaboration with Africa Daily’s Podcast Production team Richard Moran, Janet Ball, and Ria Khatab led by Uganda’s export to the world of Media – Alan Kasujja at Motiv on 7k Old Port Bell Rd, Kampala the tribe of talented makers.

The team shared insights into producing the Africa Daily Podcast; a production of the BBC Service, equipment used, tips on how to record a high-quality podcast, techniques for recording interviews over Zoom, and WhatsApp, and editing recorded audio, name it.

“Know your audience and not to take them for granted. You have to earn their time and loyalty, so think about what they want to hear: the voices, the sounds, the subjects, for how long they listen, and how to tell your stories in a way that makes them want to keep listening.” Janet advises.

“Talk, listen and respond to your audience’s questions and concerns,” she adds.

Amid the three hours, a session was recorded of the interaction between the production team and the audience on “The current high costs of living and government’s intervention” as part of the learning process to test drive Africa Daily’s production process and a showcase of some of the actual recording equipment all while hearing from the community about their own experiences into podcasting here in Uganda.

“It’s always nice getting together with fellow podcasters on days like these,” says Aggie Patricia Turwomwe, the podcast Community Coordinator.

“We have a WhatsApp and Facebook group where experiences are shared that newbies and the rest learn from to become better podcasters which eventually will grow the podcast industry among others.”

