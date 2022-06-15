KAMPALA — Parliament of Uganda Director of Communications and Public Affairs Chris Obore has denied the alleged payment of UGX 40million to Member of Parliament as claimed by the National Unity Platform(NUP).

In a statement dated June 14,2022, the NUP alleged that NRM members of Parliament recieved the money from Parliament while opposition and independent MPs recieved money from the home of the Speaker, Rt Hon Anita Among.

“The members were being told that the money was meant to supplement their income in the country… some members were being told to go with boda bodas or cars not belonging to them inorder to disguise themselves,” reads an excerpt.

Now Obore has in a press statement noted that the claims are a deliberate smear campaign against the leadership 0f Parliament.

“Any payment to MPs by the Commission is charged on the consolidated account and remitted to an individual’s MP bank account. If indeed there has been any such payment outside the known procedures as the NUP claims, wouldn’t it have been the right thing for the party to interest the accountability committees chaired by its members in the matter with evidence for action?” He questioned.

He further revealed that Mps that recieved the money are duly bound to declare the same to the Inspectorate of Government for proper investigation.

According to Obore, NUP is the largest opposition party in Parliament and therefore have representation in the Parliamentary Commission which is the legislatire’s administrative decision making organ.

“The image of Parliament should not be sacrificed at the altar of internal party intrigues. Parliament belongs to all citizens, not an individual political party, therefore, respect to Parliament is respect to citizens,” he said.

Related