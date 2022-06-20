KISORO – The Electoral Commission (EC) has released the programme for conducting the by-election of Member of Parliament for Bukimbiri County Constituency, Kisoro District.

The by–election programme will commence with an update of the National Voters’ Register from Monday 20th to Friday 24th June, 2022 at update stations in each of the twenty-four (24) parishes in Bukimbiri County.

The Commission has appointed Friday 24th June 2022 as the cut-off date for applying for registration as a voter and for transfer of voting location in the County.

The registration and transfer of voters from one polling station to another within Bukimbiri County will not take place after Friday 24th June 2022.

The display of the Voters’ Register will be conducted for a period of ten (10) days, that is, from Tuesday 12th July to Thursday 21st July 2022, at all the seventy-two (72) polling stations in Bukimbiri County.

The Display of Parish Tribunal Recommendations for deletion from/or inclusion on the Register will be conducted for six (6) days, that is, from Friday 22nd July to Wednesday 27th 2022 at the respective Parish Headquarters.

The nomination of candidates will be conducted on Monday 1st and Tuesday 2nd August, 2022 at the Office of the District Returning Officer, Kisoro.

Nominated candidates will conduct campaign meetings for seven (7) days, that is, from Wednesday 3rd August till Tuesday 9th August, 2022.

Polling and tallying of results for by-election of Member of Parliament will be conducted on Thursday 11th August, 2022.

The Parliamentary seat for Bukimbiri County fell vacant following a court ruling which set aside the results of the 2021 Elections.

