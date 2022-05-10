KAMPALA – The Uganda Communications Commission Acting Executive Director has flagged off Uganda’s nominated contingent to the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMCVA 2022) in Nigeria with a financial token and a call to make Uganda proud.

Ms. Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo told the nominees who visited the Commission at the head office in Bugolobi on Tuesday morning that she was excited to flag them off and support their journey to Lagos for the awards, which are due from May 13-15, 2022.

“We now see that Uganda is being recognized at the international stage,” she said, smiling. “Thank you for not copying what everyone else is doing but telling the Ugandan story as it is in a unique and compelling way.”

The four nominees flying Uganda’s flag to the AMCVA in two categories are: Steve Ayeng – Best Movie East Africa (Beautiful Ashes); Hassan Mageye – Best Sound Edit (Tinka’s Story); Mariam Ndagire – Best Movie East Africa (My Husband’s Wife) and Loukman Ali – Best Movie East Africa (Girl in a Yellow Jumper.

Addressing the team, the UCC Executive Director observed that Uganda’s film industry has grown but still has untapped potential and challenged them to take it to another level by flooding it with quality content.

“When we see you all thriving, making a success of it, it gives us joy and a sense of satisfaction,” Ms. Kaggwa Sewankambo said, adding that she was hopeful they would be victorious in Nigeria.

The Acting Director Industry Affairs and Content Development Meddy Kaggwa said the nominations were testimony that UCC’s support and engagement with the film industry over the years is beginning to bear fruit.

“We have made significant strides from not believing in ourselves to now submitting films to international film festivals and expecting to win,” he said.

Mr. Kaggwa added that the nominations were also a vote of confidence in the UCC-organized Uganda Film Festival (UFF) jury, noting that many films that have starred at the UFF went on to excel internationally as well.

Echoing the Executive Director’s counsel, he urged the filmmakers to keep producing “local, indigenous stories,” saying that even the celebrated Oscars prefer localized content.

In brief remarks to express her appreciation, evergreen artiste Mariam Ndagire said she was happy to see the industry and UCC working closely as “family”.

Just like Steve Ayeng who spoke after her, Ms. Ndagire urged the Commission to continue supporting the Uganda film industry, with the former applauding UCC for standing by him in his film career.

