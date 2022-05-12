KAMPALA – The Deputy speaker of parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has directed the Committee on Trade, Tourism and Industry to visit Kitagwenda District to investigate the impact of wild animals on communities neighbouring Queen Elizabeth national park and report to the House next month.

His directive follows a concern raised by Kitagwenda woman MP, Dorothy Nyakato who informed the house that as leaders from game parks from western region they want urgentaction on the plight of the community’s neigbouring Queen Elizabeth Park.

Nyakato said elephants have continued to attack the people and crops lost.

“The animals from Elizabeth national park are attacking the people. We need to safe guard the lives of our people as leaders from this area we are worried of situation,” said Nyakato.

The third prime minister, Rukia Nakadama assured the MPs that UWEC in the process of fencing off these parks to keep the animals away from the communities but lack funds.

The Speaker said that everyday animals are hurting our people. We are in trouble. Hon. Minister we need real action on the same.

The Finance minister Matia Kasaija told the house that animals are a big problem. The work has started at Murchison falls and the work has started. We are addressing it and when the funds come, we will do something.

