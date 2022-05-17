OMORO – The NRM flagbearer for Omoro County by-election Andrew Ojok Oulanyah on Monday kicked off door to door campaigns in his bid to win the seat formerly occupied by his father now the late Jacob Oulanyah who died in March this year.

Ojok begun his campaigns this morning as he visited various homes in Te Olam village, Olam Parish in a Odek Sub-county. Ojok believes that by reaching out to every individual in the homes, gardens and villages, he will ably win their hearts ahead of the May 26th by-election.

“Our message is one of unity irrespective of our different party affiliations. Votes are a debt of work. We have to pay that debt by delivering services to the people. Let’s all join hands and we work together so that we develop Omoro since it’s a new district,” Ojok said as he interacted with locals.

“My first assignment if elected to parliament is to ensure that Moroto road is tarmaced, our health centre III upgraded to a health centre IV and ensure that we have sufficient safe water for our people.” Ojok empathized.

Ojok revealed to excited and receptive locals that by voting him to Parliament, they will be sending a representative to lobby government in relation to sharing the national cake.

Speaking at the locals at various rallies, Gulu East MP, Hon Rev Fr. Charles Onen blessed Andrew Ojok to go on and win the by-election set for May, 26th to continue with the projects started by his father, the later Jacob Oulanyah.

“God does not want people to cry twice and therefore let’s all vote for Andrew Ojok. Oulanyah was a very wise man and he is alive through his son Andrew Ojok. Let us vote for him,”Onen said.

The Olam village LC1 chairman, Kakamon Jimmy said all his fellow chairmen are rallying behind the NRM flagbearer to ensure continuity.

“Ojok Andrew is going to complete the work that his late dad left behind. For the people of Olam village, let’s canvass for votes for Ojok because he is the best candidate to offer us great services. I urge you irrespective of your political affiliation to vote for service delivery which Ojok represents. I pledge my full support for Ojok and the first vote here at olam for Ojok will be mine.”

The Odek subcounty chairman, Oling Joe said death is stubborn for having taken away the life of the late Jacob Oulanyah but rallied voters to vote for continuity.

“The president has allowed Ojok to go and complete the work that his late father Jacob Oulanya had started. Let’s all vote for him so that we can benefit from the government. We therefore need to send Ojok so that we can get the services we desire. “ he said.

The NRM party secretariat officials led by the Secretary General, Rt. Hon Richard Todwong, Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde, the director for mobilization, Hon Emmanuel Dombo, director for information and communication and Hajjat Medina Naham have since last week been camped in Omoro county to lay strategies for the successful campaigns of the party candidate

The Omoro County seat fell vacant after its Member of Parliament, the former Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah died in March this year.

Omoro County is made up of 8 Sub-counties, 37 Parishes and 286 villages.

