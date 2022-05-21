KAMPALA – The education ministry has directed all heads of education institutions to submit National Identification Numbers of students and their parents to facilitate the roll out process of the Education Management Information System (EMIS).

In a letter dated April 26, Ms Ketty Lamaro, the permanent secretary of the education ministry explained that to facilitate the above cause, all learners from the different levels of education, both private and government will be required to present their NINs as well as those of their parents.

“The purpose of this letter is to update you about the efforts that are being taken by MOES towards the registration of all learners into the EMIS. We request you to immediately issue circulars to parents/guardians notifying them of this development,” she said.

Ms Lamaro asked the different school heads to fill out the form which learners must submit to their headteachers at the beginning of Term two, in time for the rollout of EMIS.

The development comes at a time when the education ministry is in the process of finalising the redevelopment of the EMIS, a one-stop centre for data and management information for the education and sports sector.

“The new EMIs has been developed as a web-based information system that will integrate with the existing legacy systems for purposes of validating the data submitted by education institutions,” Ms Lamaro wrote.

She explained that the system has also been designed to pick individual learner, teacher and non-teaching staff information which will facilitate the elimination of ‘ghosts’ in the education system that have resulted into a number of inefficiencies in education and sports service delivery.

“Furthermore, as you are already aware, the ministry of education and sports recently rolled out a revised lower secondary education curriculum. The new curriculum requires each learner to have a unique identification number that will facilitate the transition of their marks to the relevant examination bodies under the new continuous assessment framework.”

About EMIS

According to information from earlier presentations made by the Developer, SMS One Ltd, the EMIS tracker is expected to integrate all data and information about leaners in the education and sports sector, make it available to various stakeholders at various levels of decision and data consumption for the effective planning, management and accountability.

The new EMIS software, will for example cover information management from pre-primary, primary and secondary schools including tertiary and non-tertiary institutions, and will be online-based and accessible to all stakeholders including District Education Officers, School Inspectors, Chief Administrative Officers and Resident District Commissioners.

According to the developers, an intuitive web portal will help schools access and create their EMIS user accounts and update data about their learners, teaching and non-teaching staff, infrastructure and facilities including physical education and sports.

“For new schools wishing to submit applications for either EMIS number, license or registration certificate for their institutions, will do so in EMIS.Previously, these processes have been manual and taking a lot of time to accomplish. With the new EMIS, both the application and renewal processes shall be handled online,” the manual for the system reads.

Related