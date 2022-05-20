KAMPALA – In the exercise of its powers as provided for under Article 61(1)(f) of the Constitution and Section 15 of the Electoral Commission Act CAP 140, the Electoral Commission (EC) has finalised the hearing of complaints that were raised in respect of ineligibility of candidates Tolit Simon (NUP); Odong Justine (FDC); Kizza Oscar (ANT); Onen Jimmy Walter (IND); Odonga Terence (IND) and Andrew Ojok Oulanyah (NRM) to contest for Member of Parliament, Omoro County Constituency, Omoro District.

The Commission has found that the above candidates complied with the requirements for nomination, and has accordingly upheld the decision of the Returning Officer to nominate them.

“They remain candidates in the by-election whose polling will take place on 26th May 2022,” said the Commission.

Recently, EC has appointed 16th Monday to 24th Tuesday, May 2022, as the period for candidate’s campaign meetings for the by-election of Directly Elected Member of Parliament for Omoro County and District Women Councilor representing Lalogi/Lakwaya Electoral Area.

In a statement, Justice Byabakama Simon, Commission Chairperson, said that campaign meetings will commence at 7:00am and end 6:00pm on each of the campaign dates.

“During this period, candidates shall not use or publish any language or defamatory words, which incite disorder, hatred, violence or which threaten war.”

The Commission also urged all candidates, their agents and the public to adhere to the harmonized programme and set rules and regulations guiding the Campaign period.

The Commission further appointed Thursday 26th May 2022, as the polling day for the Parliamentary and Local Government Councils By-elections in Omoro County Constituency.

According to Byabakama, voting shall be by universal adult suffrage, and shall take place at all polling stations in Omoro County Constituency, beginning at 7:00am till 4:00pm.

