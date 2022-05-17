KAMPALA – The Electoral Commission – EC has appointed 16th Monday to 24th Tuesday, May 2022, as the period for candidate’s campaign meetings for the by-election of Directly Elected Member of Parliament for Omoro County and District Women Councilor representing Lalogi/Lakwaya Electoral Area.

In a statement, Justice Byabakama Simon, Commission Chairperson, said that campaign meetings will commence at 7:00am and end 6:00pm on each of the campaign dates.

“During this period, candidates shall not use or publish any language or defamatory words, which incite disorder, hatred, violence or which threaten war.”

The Commission has also urged all candidates, their agents and the public to adhere to the harmonized programme and set rules and regulations guiding the Campaign period.

The Commission further appointed Thursday 26th May 2022, as the polling day for the Parliamentary and Local Government Councils By-elections in Omoro County Constituency.

According to Byabakama, voting shall be by universal adult suffrage, and shall take place at all polling stations in Omoro County Constituency, beginning at 7:00am till 4:00pm.

“Political parties and independent candidates are encouraged to station their agents at polling stations throughout the Constituency. Other than observing the exercise, candidates’ agents shall not be expected to interfere with the polling process.”

“All persons participating in the above electoral exercises shall be required to comply with guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission in accordance with the Government of Uganda and Ministry of Health measures against the spread of COVID-19. This includes observing social distancing and wearing of masks,” he said.

Related