KITGUM – FDC party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat has welcomed 12 new members who defected from NRM. The team was presented to the President by the Agago District branch secretary for mobilisation and Organisation Mr Wilbert Opio. POA welcomed them to the Party and pledged to receive them in Agago officially in a due course.

The party was concluding its 2021 post-election review and audit meeting of the East Acholi Subregion at FDC Kitgum District Party branch Offices in Kitgum Municipality.

Speaking at the meeting, Eng. Amuriat condemned the house arrest of their founding President Rtd. Col. Dr.Kizza Besigye. Besigye was since Thursday May 12 put under house after his attempt to demonstrate over hiked commodity prices in the country.

POA assured the leaders that the party stand in solidarity with the campaign Col. Besigye.

The Greater Kitgum leaders meeting is part of the Party’s mobilisation expedition of Northern Uganda coupled with an evaluation of the 2021 general elections, the viability of the existing Party structures and checking on the health of the Party.

The meeting brought together former Party flag bearers at the level of Parliament and local Government as well as the Party grassroots structure leaders from the Districts of Greater Kitgum; Lamwo, Pader, Agago and Kitgum.

The Kitgum Municipality MP Denis Amere Onekalit used the occasion to thank the FDC Kitgum Municipality branch leaders for standing with him and protecting his victory.

He rewarded them with goats and the Party President presided over the handover of the goats to the Party leaders and commended them for having brought pride to the Party and struggle.

The meeting was graced by the presence of Hon. Denis Amere Onekalit the Kitgum Municipality MP, National Electoral Commission Chairman Hon. Boniface Toterebuka Bamwenda, National Mobilization and organisation Secretary- Hon Hassan Kaps Fungaroo, Women’s League Leader Ms – Faridah Nangonzi.

Deputy Secretary for publicity Mr Kikonyogo John, National Youth League Chairman Mr Mulindwa Walid Lubega, Dr Ekwaro George the FDC Deputy Mobilisation and Organisation secretary in charge of Northern Uganda, Hon. Centenary Robert ex-MP Kasese Municipality, Hon. Franca Judith Akello the ex Agago District Woman MP, Hon Ogwok John Komakech the ex Lamwo District LCV Chairman and the Chua County West MP Hon. PP Okin Ojara was absent with apologies as he was busy in Omoro County heading the campaign expedition of the FDC flag bearers.

On Tuesday, the caravan heads to West Nile reaching out to the greater Moyo Districts; Obongi, Adjuman and Moyo.

