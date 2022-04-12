KAMPALA —Following police’s advice to the agitated wives that protested against their husbands yesterday to hold a formal gathering where they can address their issues, the women have announced that they will be holding a Women’s Conference this Wednesday April 13 at the NCC in Naguru.

As the protests went viral on social media under the hashtag #GetMoreFromYourHusband, NBS TV has jumped on board and granted the women a platform to have their conference air live on TV.

“We shall hold the conference where we shall unpack the secret to marital bliss at the NCC in Naguru this Wednesday. NBS will air the conference live between 12pm and 1pm, so we ask wives out there and members of the public to tune in and join the discussion,” Susan Nyamwenge, the co-ordinator of the women says.

“At the conference, several topics including the thorny issue of whether the boy child is empowered to deal with today’s modern woman will be discussed,” she said.

Nyamwenge tells us that the trending Kameeza Money topic will be discussed on top of whether “food is still the way to a man’s heart.”

“Some of the complaints we gathered from wives is that men are no longer eating at home and this is creating rifts in marriage. We want to see how to prepare better meals that will have our husbands craving home cooked meals among other issues,” she said.

A promo clip on NBS shows that several media personalities like Karitas Karisimbi, Rebbeca Jjingo and Doreen Nasasira are will moderate and lead panel discussions at the conference.

The debate is expected to be an explosive one as the protests have attracted attention of Members of Parliament and activists interested in women affairs.

The interesting conversation can be followed on # GetMoreFromYourHusband and #WomensConference.

