KAMPALA – Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has clarified that the requirement for a parent’s National Identification Card to register a candidate does not apply to the candidates of 2022.

“This is, therefore, to allay the fears of candidates, parents, guardians and school administrators that no one will be disqualified from registering for the 2022 Examinations because of a National Identification Card,” said Dan Odongo, Executive Director, UNEB in a statement.

“The normal registration is currently under way until May 31, while late registration, which attracts a surcharge, will take place in June, 2022.”

The New Vision of Monday April 4, 2022 reported that students that enrolled under the revised competence based lower secondary school curriculum will be required to obtain Learner Identification Numbers (LINS) using their parents’ National Identification Numbers (NINS)..

Odongo says for candidates of 2022, the information/data requirement at primary school level is the learner’s authentic biodata particularly, correctly spelt names in the right order, as well as the date of birth.

“A copy of a genuine birth certificate may be provided to the school to facilitate accurate data capture and ensure consistency. The candidates also require passport photographs taken by the school according to the photo resolution prescribed by UNEB.”

At secondary school level, Odongo said that the main information/data requirement is the Learner’s Index/ Student Number and Year of sitting for the preceding series of UNEB examinations.

“It is recommended that the learners should present the previous result slips to the schools at the time of registration. Learners who sat for examinations not administered by UNEB, should bring their results to UNEB to determine their equivalence before they are allowed to register for the UNEB examinations.”

UNEB has encouraged parents and school administrators to support all the 2022 candidates to study and register in time for the national examinations.

