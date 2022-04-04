KIRYANDONGO – A medical student at Kampala International University – KIU has been found dead inside her room.

Akankunda Eva was Pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine in her fourth year.

She died in Kiryandongo Town Council where she was deployed for community work at Kiryandongo General Hospital.

“Good evening brothers and sisters!. On a very sad note, I announce the death of one of us, Akankunda Evas, a fourth-year medical student at Kampala International University,” read a message.

“She was found dead in her today at Kiryandongo Town Council where she was for a community attachment at Kiryandongo general hospital”.

Related

Continue Reading