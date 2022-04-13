KAMPALA – Ali Saleh O Alswayeh, a renowned Saudi businessman and philanthropist has jetted in Uganda on the invitation of the President’s office, for an appreciation ceremony due on Thursday April 14th.

Ali will be in the country for two days and while in the country he will have a number of meetings with different government officials. Flanked by his son Prince Alswayeh AbdulAziz Ali, the duo was welcomed by the Senior presidential advisor on Diaspora Affairs Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi.

Walusimbi said that Ali’s arrival in the country is the first step to bettering the relationship between the two countries which had started becoming sour owing to all the stories that are on digital platforms regarding the plight of Ugandan migrant workers.

Ali who is the Chairman of the of innovation committee on recruitment in the ministry of labour in Saudi Arabia, has in the past showed great empathy and humanitarian spirit when he single handedly took responsibility of taking care of over 900 Ugandan migrat workers who were stranded at different Airports in Saudi Arabia.

He accommodated them for a period of 11months during the first wave of COVID 19 lockdown, and thereafter chattered flights for them, furnished their quarantine expenses and gave them some start up finances.

According to Ambassador Walusimbi, Ali’s act was not only an arrow in the right direction, but an act of humanity that needs to be emulated, “You do not have to be related to a person or have vested interests for you to help them when they are in need. We are humans and we all hurt the same. Mr. Ali’s benevolence deserves recognition and His Excellence the his excellence the president always rewards such acts of kindness.”

The presence of Ali Alswayeh in the country also signifies a move to strengthen the ties and working relationship between Uganda and his country, he said, “ As a parent, I could not stand seeing these ladies helpless. Since Uganda and my country have a very strong bond, I believe that anything that threatens this historically strong bond must be avoided. I know that what has been said in the mainstream media lately doesn’t give my country a good image, but I believe that this shouldn’t hurt our relationship.”

He called on all Ugandans to take out time and try to understand the truth behind the news on social media especially claims of torture because the Saudi ministry of labour has put in place all measures that protect migrant workers in all field. “Although there are a few people who behave inhumanly, the leadership in my country is not taking the authentic cases lightly. We have a God given duty to protect each other as humans and that’s every person’s duty regardless of race or creed.” Ali noted.

Ambassador Walusimbi promised that the government of Uganda will not let anything affect their relationship with Saudi Arabia and is ready to leave no stone unturned in a bid to protect both its citizens and also ensure that their employers in destination countries receive the service they are paying for with fairness for all parties involved.

In his remarks, Saleh thanked the Ugandan government for hosting him and committed that his visit will be very fruitful to both countries. Saleh is a friend of Uganda who continues to establish long-term investments worth millions of dollars in the country. He is currently the Trade, Tourism and Investment envoy for Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Middle East and so far, the country’s tourism earnings have grown to over $30 million per year.

Ali Saleh has been at the forefront of ensuring that all Ugandans in Saudi Arabia who are treated unfairly get justice. To achieve this, he dedicated a team of legal experts to support Ugandans in this regard and at his cost in partnership with the Ugandan Embassy in Saudi Arabia. As a result, many have successfully completed their work contracts and gone ahead to renew them.

