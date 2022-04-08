KAMPALA – It is a panic mood for Kyambago University after another student, Osuta Julius whereabouts are not known.

Reports indicate that Osuta, a first-year student pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics went missing on April 7, 2022 morning.

This comes shortly after the university’s student, Kimera Boniface who was in his fourth year doing engineering went missing and days later found dead at the shores of Lake Victoria.

Early last month, police registered an alleged suicide of a former student of Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering at Kyambogo University who graduated in 2019.

Brian Wetaka, a resident of Ntinda allegedly killed himself at Kyambogo University at the Engineering Building.

On April 7, 2022, a student at Uganda Christian University Mukono Viola Mulumba was also pronounced dead at the hospital after short illness.

Also, early this week, Ms. Akankunda Evas, a fourth-year student Medical student at Kampala International University was found dead in her room in Kiryandongo District.

