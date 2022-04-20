RWAKITURA – The ruling party National Resistance Movement (NRM) has endorsed Ojok Andrew Oulanyah to replace his fallen father and former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah as Omoro County MP candidate.

Barely a year in the third biggest office on the land, Oulanyah breathed last on March 20, 2022, in Seattle, USA where he was battling cancer.

Reports indicate that the Tuesday meeting that endorsed Oulanyah’s son in Rwakitura was chaired by President Yoweri Museveni.

Secretary to the Electoral Commission Leonard Mulekwah, recently in a statement said that the by-election will take place on May 26, 2022, at the designated polling stations in Omoro constituency, Omoro District.

“Following the death of a directly elected Member of Parliament for Omoro Constituency, Jacob Oulanyah and the resignation of District Woman Councilor for Lalogi/Lakwaya and notification about the above position by the clerk to parliament and the Chief Administrative Office of Omoro district, the Commission has approved the program to fill above vacancies,” EC said in a statement to Political parties.

Oulanyah was buried on Friday 8th April 2022.

