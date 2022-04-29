KAMPALA – On Thursday, April 28, 2022, NTV Uganda bid farewell to their one of the longest-serving and most experienced journalists, Frank Walusimbi after anchoring his last bulletin, the popular show ‘NTV Akawungezi’ at the station.

“Frank Walusimbi anchored his last NTV Akawungeezi bulletin today. He has served the station for over 15 years and we believe that his work with us including shows like Tuwaye and Ebigambo Tebitta have positively impacted many. Thank you, Frank and we wish you the best,” the station posted on socials.

Walusimbi, also known for fluent Luganda has worked with Nation Media for over 15 years having joined in 2006.

“This is the last bulletin I am anchoring. Who knows in the future, God willing, whether I will make a return? Thank you for standing with me,” he said.

Walusimbi joined NTV Uganda in 2006 when the station had just launched in Uganda and anchored his first news bulletin on 25th December 2006.

His calmness, composure, superior Luganda dialect, and so much more have made him stand out in the pack of many talented journalists over the years.

Some of his colleagues had this to say.

“A giant takes a break from the Newsroom. All the best in your new journey FrankWALUSIMBI,” said Herbert Zziwa.

Sudhir Byaruhanga said, “Today our celebrated news anchor Frank WALUSIMBI has done his last bulletin of Akawungenzi after 15 years of hard work and a high level of professionalism. We wish him all the best in his next assignment.”

Walter Mwesigye said, “I first interacted with Frank WALUSIMBI in 2013 during the @IMChallengeug, I was a rookie joining Journalism, he liked our presentation and about a year later we were colleagues at the office for a whole 9 years. As you sign out, I wish you luck and thankful 4 all I learnt from you.”

Biography

Walusimbi was born in Kilembe Hospital, Kasese District. His father was an engineer and his mother was a housewife.

He went to Busega Preparatory Primary School for his primary education after which he joined Uganda Martyrs’ Secondary School, Rubaga for his O and A- level.

Walusimbi studied Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication at Uganda Christian University – UCU and also holds a Masters degree in Development Studies from Nkozi University.

However, his fluent Luganda is not attributed to the stated schools but rather to his father who encouraged them to speak their mother language while at home.

Music

His interest in music started when he was in school at Rubaga and for some time, Walusimbi took the career seriously something that also saw him record a couple of albums under Joe Tabula’s production.

During that time, Walusimbi won all competitions that he participated in at Nsambya Sharing Youth Centre.

However, he dropped music over his long time passion, Journalism.

He says he grew up admiring the late Venatio Ssenoga who was a radio journalist, host of a well-researched science show on Radio Uganda.

Working with NTV Uganda since its inception, Walusimbi has been a fixture on Ugandan television for the past six years. His masterly of Luganda has ensured the continued popularity of the Luganda news broadcast on NTV every evening.

In 2004 towards the end of his degree in Mass Communication at UCU Mukono, he started writing humorous pieces for the Sunday magazine as he was looking around for other stuff to do.

Later in 2005, he joined the Daily Monitor as a features writer before he crossed to the sister company in 2006.

He is married to Flavia Walusimbi.

