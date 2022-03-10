KABALE – As the country joins the rest of the world to commemorate the International Women’s Day, the NRM party Secretary General has called on all the stakeholders to ensure that women are given all the deserved respect to enable them participate in the socio-economic transformation of Uganda.

Mr. Richard Todwong who spent the biggest part of the day on community mobilization in Kigezi districts of Kabale and Rubanda later joined the Ruhija sub-county and town council to commemorate international women’s day at the function held at Ruhija tourism sector headquarters in Bwindi-Mgahinga wildlife conservation centre.

The SG implored the people of Kigezi to always empower their women urging them to build on the government policy of women emancipation through affirmative action since it has paid dividends with many women in leadership positions.

“The notion of having women reserved for kitchens has long gone since NRM to power. With the introduction of the affirmative action in the 1995, women have scaled heights,” Todwong said.

Todwong added that with the emancipation agenda yielding fruits, what is remaining is income generation for all Ugandans regardless of gender. He cites the Parish Development Movement model as the latest government intervention to eliminate poverty among Ugandans.

The SG has on a special note thanked the people of Kabale and Rubanda for supporting Museveni and NRM, promising them to lobby for the tarmacking of tourism roads leading to Mgahinga and Bwindi game parks for easy movement and transportation of their merchandise while looking for markets.

The deputy NRM party National Treasurer, Jaqueline Kyatuhaire has asked secretary General to join her in lobbying for the upgrading of roads which transport volumes of tourists as a way of promoting the tourism sector in the area.

The Secretary General who has kicked his week-long Kigezi sub-region working visit is accompanied by Deputy National Treasurer, Jacqueline Kyatuheire, party Electoral Commission chairman, Dr. Tanga Odoi, the Director for Mobilisation, Rosemery Seninde and Director for Communication and PR, Emmanuel Dombo.

He is expected in Kisoro district tomorrow where he will interact with party leaders to set tone for party mobilization, sensitization and assessment of salient issues in the area.

