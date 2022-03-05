KAMPALA —For the first time since the launch of the popularly followed Tusker Malt Conversessions, the online video series is going to feature on the big TV screen for viewers, music lovers and fans.

The self-proclaimed musical doctor, Jose Chameleone’s episode will now feature on two Television stations namely NBS TV and Bukedde TV. The former will be showing on Sunday evening and the latter premiering on Thursday next week both at 7:40pm

This episode also culminates as the grand season finale for the “music and conversessions” oriented show that has kept music lovers glued to their screens as they watch their favorite stars reveal truths about their lives on and off stage.

Chameleone will now be the sixth and final talent to headline the Tusker Malt Conversessions with his episode having succeeded his protégé, RnBs maverick King Saha.

The final episode of the video series goes live this Sunday, 6th March, 6:00pm on Tusker Malt’s official YouTube Channe and is surely a must-watch!

