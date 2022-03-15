BUSHENYI– The Director for Manifesto Implementation in the Office of the President Mr. Willis Bashaasha was on Saturday, March 12 re-elected as Head of Laity for the West Ankole Diocese of the Church of Uganda.

The elections by the Diocesan Synod sitting at Bweranyangi, saw Mr. Bashaasha, poll 100 votes while his closest challenger Mr. Pison Mugizi got 64 votes.

Mr. Arthur Babu came third with 38 and Wilfred Katobe trailed with 23 votes.

Mr. Bashaasha called upon his challengers to come together and build a stronger united diocese and has pledged to foster the issue of Church leaders welfare for his second term.

West Ankole diocese Bishop Johnson Twinomujuni urged the elected leaders to forget whatever transpired before the elections and work together so that people can collectively gain from them.

In the other elections for the clergy, Rev. Can. Godfrey Beejura was also retained as the head of the house of clergy.

Related