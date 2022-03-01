KAMPALA – Police in Nansana have summoned the organizers of a performance by Senga Mulongo Babirye, that was taking place at Holly Farm Hotel, in Nansana which was later blocked for lack of clearance.

“Based on the layout of the hotel, the space was not sufficient to accommodate 6000 revelers and guests, the parking area was very limited causing an overflow to the vicinity,” said Fred Enanga, police spokesperson.

In a statement, Enanga says, the organizers at did not have any emergency plan documents, to help reveal their overall response to emergencies like stampede, how to deal with medical response, threats like terrorism, parking etc.

“As you are all aware, we have now entered week 5, since the full reopening of the economy, fans are energized especially young concert goers. It is not uncommon for them to break through the barricades during the concert, or other festival.”

“Of recent, we have seen musicians and performers actively encouraging and fermenting dangerous behaviors on stage, that can make the fans uncontrollable, like stripping on the stage and jumping into the crowd. Therefore, we want to remind all concert and event organizers, as well as proprietors of venue’s including hotels, that crowd control at music events and promotions is very crucial, due to the associated risks and dangers of poor crowd control,” he added.

“We want to remind all event organizers that it is a must for them to come up with their emergency response plans and preparation plans clearly indicating provisions for emergency medical services, in case of injuries, first aid, loss of consciousness, drug overdose, managing crowds, evacuation routes, security at the venues, along nearby roads, gates, fence lines VIP areas, including along the perimeter.”

This, according to police helps the performers and organizers to have an incident free event.

