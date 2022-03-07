KAMPALA – The Flying Squad Unit, has intensified its operations on bodaboda gangs, actively involved in violent attacks against pedestrians and victims on motorcycles.

Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson said that so far 13 notorious suspects have been arrested including the two, who formed part of the gang that attacked Mr. DAWIT KASA, an Ethiopian Diplomatic, along Prince Charles Avenue – Kololo on the February 25, 2022.

The arrested suspects include Bakata Abdulraman aka Pancho, Segirinya Gordon, Mugerwa Abdullar aka Musilamu, Wanada Augustine aka Zewu, Nsubuga Emmanuel, Mukasa Michael aka Layiti, Mukasa Emmanuel, Muwada Ivan, Bukyeire Joseph, Tomusange Derrick, Sonko Ashraf, Mwamadi Kintu and Nsubuga Huudu. The suspects are highly linked to the violent attacks and robberies of innocent victims in Kololo, City Centre especially on William and Wilson street, Industrial area, Kabalagala, Kawempe, Kisenyi, Nansana, Namirembe road, Luzira, Bugolobi, Kireka and Jinja city.

Enanga told the journalists that an assortment of exhibits were recovered in their respective places of abode and other hideouts.

These include mobile phones, laptops and other electronic gadgets. Also recovered are jackets and overcoats that were used by Pancho and Segirinya in the recent attack in Kololo. All the 7 motorcycles used in the robberies, have been identified and blacklisted.

“We have meanwhile, intensified our efforts to trace for the outstanding suspects, believed to have been involved in these acts of violence and impunity against pedestrians. We would like to urge everyone, who has any information which could assist us with our investigations to please come forward or pass the information in confidence to the Commandant Flying Squad unit on contact 0775717399.”

“These violent acts of robbery, are incredibly serious offences, which can have long lasting impact on victims. We want to reassure the public that we will investigate all reports of robbery and work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice,” said Enanga.

Among those arrested are hardcore suspects who shall be arraigned in the Court Martial due to the stringent bail terms and conditions, which provides some form of deterrence.

