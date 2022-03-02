KAMPALA – Government has announced that its new platform called the APEX, the topmost stage to carry out oversight of government programes performance is set to hold its inaugural meeting.

According to the presidency, the meeting will be held this month (March) and that will be chaired by the President

Inaugural meeting will be attended by key government agencies including Office of the Presidency, OPM, Ministry of Finance, National Planning Authority (NPA), Public Service, Information Communications and Technology among others.

The development was announced by Milly Babalanda, the Minister of the Presidency, saying the platform would act like a sub-cabinet. The platform is to be chaired by the President himself.

The platform is part of government’s latest efforts to follow up on project implementation and accountability.

In this meeting, Babalanda said the Apex platform secretariat will be presenting its annual report to the President for deliberation and guidance on which course to take.

“This report was drawn by political leaders and a cross-section of stakeholders drawn from all corners of the country who contributed to the Draft Report which is now subject to validation. After the validation, this report shall be presented at the 1st APEX Platform chaired by HE the President,” the Minister wrote in a news release shared to this website.

The outcome of the APEX report, she explained that will be shared through a Statement to be issued after the 1st APEX Platform Meeting Chaired by the President at a date and a place to be communicated.

Government during a Cabinet meeting held on November 5th, 2018, discussed and approved reforms presented by the select sub-committee of the Cabinet that was chaired by the Minister of Presidency.

The select committee was charged with the responsibility of delineating the Mandate ambiguity and functional overlaps between the Office of the President and that of the Office of Prime Minister.

The sub-committee is comprised of key sectors including the Office of the President (OP), Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (MoFPED), Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), National Planning Authority(NPA) whose mandate is aimed at Strengthening Programme / Project Preparation, Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation for sustainable results.

APEX platform seeks to clear the mandate ambiguity that existed between the Office of President and Office of Prime Minister by making it clear that, whereas the Office of President is responsible for the oversight function on behalf of the Executive, OPM is responsible for the Policy/Programme/Project Implementation Coordination as articulated in NDP III M&E Implementation architecture.

