BUIKWE — The Commissioner for Land Registration has cancelled four land titles issued to four individuals in Buikwe District following the intervention of Lands minister Judith Nabakooba.

According to a March 9 letter signed by Baker Mugaino on behalf of the Commissioner Land Registration, the four titles were issued in error since the land in question is already being occupied by over 120 bibanja holders.

The land in question is comprised of Kyaggwe Block 302 Plot 164 at Njalaegobye registered in the names of Nangobya Ross Diana; Block 302 Plot 166 at Njalaegobye registered in the names of Senfuma Robert and Block 302 Plot 170 at Njalaegobye registered in the names of Henry Kimuli and Twaha Kasozi.

The cancellation of the titles comes after the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Ms Nabakooba, in a letter dated 19th October 2021, asked the Lands commissioner to investigate the circumstances under which the above mentioned certificates of title were issued to the four individuals yet the land is already occupied by bona fide occupants.

Mr Mugaino said following a Survey Report availed by the District Staff Surveyor of Buikwe, and communication dated 3rd December 2021 from the Chief Administrative Officer Buikwe District Local Government, Buikwe District Land Board recommended the cancellation of the contested land titles on the land.

“Notice of intention to effect changes in the Register Book dated January, 2022 was issued to Nangobya Ross Diana, Senfuma Robert, Henry Kimuli and Twaha Kasozi requiring them to respond and attend a public hearing in respect of the matter,” Mr Mugaino said.

“A public hearing was conducted 9th February, 2022 but the respondents never appeared for the hearing neither did they file any response objecting to the notice. Since …Buikwe District Land Board which is the Controlling Authority of the land has recalled the minutes that granted freehold to the respondents, the above certificates of title ought to be cancelled for having been illegally and erroneously issued,” he added.

“Therefore, by powers conferred upon me under S.91 of the _and Act, I hereby order that the titles be cancelled and expunged from the Register Book forthwith for having been illegally and erroneously issued,” he added.