KAMPALA – The police at Kyambogo are investigating a suspected suicide of a former student of Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering at Kyambogo University who graduated in 2019.

Brian Wetaka, a resident of Ntinda allegedly killed himself on Friday in Kyambogo University at the Engineering Building at about 8am.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson said they were informed about the incident by a private security guard, who guards the building, and officers responded.

“At the scene, the body was removed and taken to the city mortuary at Mulago for a post mortem. Our scene of crime investigators were also able to recover a suspected suicide note with wordings “I have decided to end my life because of stress”.

“It has been exhibited and our experts are analysing it,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

Police say currently, the exact cause of the suicide is not known but investigations are still ongoing.

“Details will be availed to you as soon as possible we get more information.”

