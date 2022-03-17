KAMPALA – Businessman Hamis Kiggundu alias Ham through his company Kiham Enterprises Uganda Limited has confirmed with documents the ownership of Kyadondo Block 273 Plots 23974, 23975, 23976, & 23977, land at Kigo, totaling 37.767 Hectares/93.322 Acres which the Buganda Kingdom claims is theirs.

Last Friday, Ham through his real estate company- Kiham Enterprises (U) Limited deployed workers and grader operators who started excavating and clearing a 140-acre prime land in Kigo before Mengo came out to claim it.

Ham co-owns the real estate company with his uncle Edward Nakibinge Kaggwa (Ham owns 99 percent shares whereas Nakibinge owns 1 percent).

The said land is situated between Serena-Kigo and Mirembe Villas land, off Munyonyo Spur Road, and extends inwards sharing common boundaries with Serena-Kigo, Mirembe Villas and the Lake.

The land has a usable acreage of 78.086 Acres whereas 15.236 Acres incorporate access roads.

The said land is a Freehold land granted by Wakiso District Land Board and the Freehold Land Titles were issued in November 2019 by Wakiso District Land Office.

The subject land falls under ‘Public Land’ formerly Plot 20 and referred to as, ‘Total Lake Area’, originally measuring approximately 289.34 Acres.

The misconceived Kingdom of Buganda owned Land:

In a Thursday statement by Kiham Enterprises Uganda Limited, Private Mailo land on Kyadondo Block 273 Plots 87, 99,110 & others, land at Kigo, shares boundaries with the public land (already described above), mainly comprising; Mirembe Villas, Kigo Prisons, part of Serena Kigo land, taking part of the Munyonyo Spur Road outwards beyond the Munyonyo Spur.

“It is composed on Final Certificate (F.C 18454) formerly Plot 96 and originally measuring approximately 16 Square miles and 228 Acres.”

Above: Proposed Ham Sports Club

Kiham Enterprises Uganda Limited is in advanced stages of building an Integrated Sports Complex called Ham Sports Club. It is intended to Identify, Nurture and Promote Ugandan Youth Talent domestically, regionally, and internationally. It accommodates 3 state-of-the-art football playgrounds (including 2 training grounds), 2 Olympic size swimming pools, World Class Gym, 4 basketball courts, 4 tennis courts, 4 netball courts, all indoor games, accommodation facilities and a grade four medical health facility.

In light of the above, Kiham Enterprises says the project proposal was submitted to NEMA for review and subsequently a NEMA approval certificate was obtained in December 2020 clearing the project to take off.

“Additionally, there was need to open up an access road to the project area, and thus a request for access off Munyonyo Spur was made to UNRA 0n 2nd November 2020 and following several inspections by the UNRA Kampala Station team, permission was granted on 23rd November 2020 under strict conditions including notifying them prior to commencement of works for effective technical guidance and Supervision mainly on the drainage channel widening.”

Prior to the commencement of any activities in as far as opening up an access road is concerned, Kiham Enterprises (U) Limited contacted the local leadership through the L.C 1 Chairman of Kigo Prisons Cell, who also re-emphasized the need to widen the drainage channel that runs across the Munyonyo Spur Road and further welcomed the project.

They say efforts were made to contact the neighbors and notify them about the projected activities but with minimal breakthroughs. However, we shall continue to engage the two neighbors (Mirembe Villas & Serena Kigo) with the aim of working together mainly in harmonizing the drainage expansion activities in the area.

On 8th March 2022, Kiham Enterprises commenced with the works of expansion of the drainage channel (under technical guidance and supervision of UNRA) and opening up an access road for the Sports Club Project.

Going forward, Kiham Enterprises (U) Limited welcomes the following:

? That a joint boundary opening exercise of both the Freehold land titles comprised on Kyadondo Block 273 Plots 23974, 23975, 23976, 23977 and the Kabaka Private Mailo land t comprised on Kyadondo Block 273 Plots 87, 99,110 & others is carried out with the aim of seeking clarifications and ascertaining the true location of both properties and as a way of confirmation that truly, the two properties are separate, do not overlap into one another, one is a Private Mailo land whereas the other is Public land, and that the only common identifier of the two properties is the shared Plot Boundaries and the fact that they all fall in the same Block and County.

? That engagements with our neighbors will continue as far as support of the project, social license (blending Hams Sports Club with the already existing developments) and living in harmony is concerned.

? That Kiham Enterprises (U) Limited, being a company owned and run by loyal subjects and servants of His Highness The Kabaka of Buganda, has no intentions of fighting the Kingdom whatsoever but rather welcomes and is open to reconciliations and mutual engagements at all times.

