KAMPALA — The Chief Political Commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye, has urged officers at Katwe-Kabatoro to embrace team work for a better service to the public.

AIGP Kasingye is on an ideological orientation tour in the Rwenzori Region.

He told the officers that teamwork is the only way to get things done.

AIGP Kasingye also emphasized professionalism and appealed to officers to avoid any acts of unethical conducts like corruption and bribery. He also called for discipline and efficiency.

“Do things with the lowest cost of doing so. Be effective and be driven by service,” Kasingye said.

He urged the officers to understand the Mission, Vision and Mandate of the force, by being ideologically grounded, so that the public appreciates services.

According to AIGP Kasingye, officers face challenges while on duty. He, therefore, urged senior officers to care for the welfare of junior officers by showing them care and support when they face challenges so that they can deal with the public in a fair manner.

He further urged them to revamp the image of the police in the eyes of the public by improving community policing services and adopting a people- centered approach in delivering police services. This, he said, can be achieved if every police officer changes their attitude about the people.

“Every police officer ideological orientation must be that that focuses at serving the wanainchi in a timely, ethical and professional manner,” AIGP Kasingye noted.

He said police officers must now focus more on crimes that directly affect the economic and wellbeing of the common man.

These, he said, include theft of animals and crops, SMEs that are started on SACCO loans and protection of power lines, among others.

“These are the crimes that directly touch their livelihoods. Ultimately, this supports the government in uplifting the people from poverty a prerequisite for development. This therefore, will change the face and image of the police that have hitherto be badly dented,” AIGP Kasingye said.

