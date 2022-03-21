KAMPALA —Parliament has dismissed reports that Anita Among has resigned her position as Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

The Director Communications and Public Affairs Department in Parliament Chris Obore in a statement said the Clerk to Parliament has not received any resignation from the Deputy Speaker Anita Annet Among.

The NRM caucus Vice Chairperson Herbert Kinobere confirmed Anita Among will be expressing her interest tomorrow in the speakership race as NRM flag bearer tomorrow at 11am at NRM electoral commission offices after the NRM Electoral Commission chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi announced that expression of interest for the Speaker of parliament will kick off tomorrow at 8am at the NRM EC offices.

Earlier reports had indicated that Deputy Speaker had resigned her position to contest for the Position of Speaker but Obore said there’s no legal requirement for her to first step down.

“…And there is no legal requirement for her to resign if she needs to vie for position of Speaker. It members of Cabinet that the law commands to resign first,” Mr. Obore said, noting “it’s members of Cabinet that the law commands to resign.”

Election of the speaker is scheduled for Friday.

