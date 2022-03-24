KAMPALA – The meeting of the National Resistance Movement Caucus in the 11th Parliament, sitting in Emergency Session at Kololo on Thursday has endorsed Thomas Tayebwa as their candidate for the position of Deputy Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

Tayebwa is currently the Government Chief Whip.

The position fell vacant after Deputy Speaker Among Anita Annet was endorsed to run for speakership to replace fallen Rt. Hon. Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah.

As many were anticipating that Tayebwa would run for Speaker, he recently confirmed that he will not contest for the position.

In a tweet, Tayebwa wrote: “I wish to thank you, Honourable colleagues, for the calls you have made to me to contest for the position of Speaker of Parliament after the unfortunate passing of our senior Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah. This shows you appreciate the work we are doing and it energises us to do more. However, I want to inform you that I WILL NOT BE EXPRESSING INTEREST FOR THE POSITION OF SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT. I call on honourable colleagues, members of Parliament and the nation to remain united as we mourn our fallen hero.”

The voting of the next Speaker of Parliament and Deputy is scheduled for Friday, March 25.

Most often, NRM candidates have always won the positions since they are the majority in the House.

Related